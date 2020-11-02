2 new COVID-19 cases reported on Kauai through contact tracing investigation

FILE – In this May 2020 photo provided by Eli Lilly, a researcher tests possible COVID-19 antibodies in a laboratory in Indianapolis. Antibodies are proteins the body makes when an infection occurs; they attach to a virus and help it be eliminated. (David Morrison/Eli Lilly via AP)

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Two new infections of COVID-19 were reported on Kauai, according to the Kauai District Health Office on Sunday, Nov. 1.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Health officials reported that both individuals were close contacts identified through a contact tracing investigation related to other active cases and were already in quarantine.

One case is a male visitor to the island and the other is a female resident.

A contact tracing investigation is underway for these two cases. However, officials said that they are not expecting a lot of people to be identified since the two were already under a quarantine order by the Department of Health.

As of Sunday, the island has six active cases, which brings Kauai’s total case count to 66 and one probable case.

Latest Stories on KHON2