2 new COVID-19 cases brings the state total to 606

Coronavirus
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 2 new COVID-19 cases. That brings the state total to 606 with 1 case on Hawaii Island, and 1 case on Oahu. Both new cases are minors below the age of 18. Risk factors to-date include, 317 travel-associated cases, 224 community-spread cases, and 65 unknown.

6 more patients have recovered, totaling 488 who have been released from isolation.

There are 68 people that required hospitalization.

The state death total remains at 14.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii County: 70 (1)
  • Honolulu: 39 (1)
  • Kauai: 21 (0)
  • Maui: 112 (0)
  • Pending/Unknown: 0
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 7
  • Required Hospitalization: 68 (0)
  • Deaths: 14 (0)
  • Released from isolation: 488 (6)

For more information, visit the DOH website here.

