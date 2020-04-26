HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 2 new COVID-19 cases. That brings the state total to 606 with 1 case on Hawaii Island, and 1 case on Oahu. Both new cases are minors below the age of 18. Risk factors to-date include, 317 travel-associated cases, 224 community-spread cases, and 65 unknown.
6 more patients have recovered, totaling 488 who have been released from isolation.
There are 68 people that required hospitalization.
The state death total remains at 14.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 70 (1)
- Honolulu: 39 (1)
- Kauai: 21 (0)
- Maui: 112 (0)
- Pending/Unknown: 0
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 7
- Required Hospitalization: 68 (0)
- Deaths: 14 (0)
- Released from isolation: 488 (6)
For more information, visit the DOH website here.
- 2 new COVID-19 cases brings the state total to 606
- 200th anniversary of Kawaiahao Church celebrated online
- One police officer dead, one in critical condition after Sunday shooting
- Former Hawaii point guard Drew Buggs announces transfer to Missouri
- Led by LSU, Alabama, SEC players dominate remote NFL draft