2 new COVID-19 cases brings state total to 639

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state Department of Health reports 2 new COVID-19 cases including 1 on Oahu, 1 on Hawaii Island. Brings the state total to 639.

Seven more people recovered, bringing the total released from isolation to 572.

The Department of Health reports as a result of updated information, one case was removed from the counts from Hawaii County. On Friday, when 76 cases were reported. On Saturday, when one was removed, one was added leaving the Hawaii total at 76 cases.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: