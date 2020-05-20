2 new cases of COVID-19 bring state total to 643

Coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 2 new cases of COVID-19 today for the state, one from Hawaii County and one from Honolulu County. The total is now 643.

Of the 643 total positive tests, 48 are active cases. The DOH reports 46,304 test results have been received as of May 19th.

No new cases required hospitalization, and no additional patients were released from isolation. The number of recoveries remains 578.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii County: 79 (1)
  • Honolulu: 416 (1)
  • Kauai: 21
  • Maui: 117
  • Pending/Unknown: 0
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 10
  • Required Hospitalization: 82
  • Deaths: 17
  • Released from isolation: 578

For a detailed county-by-county breakdown, visit the DOH website here.

