2 new cases of COVID-19 bring state total to 900

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 2 new cases of COVID-19 on June 29 for the state, both from Honolulu County. One case previously reported for Maui County was removed after the DOH updated its testing information. The state total is now 900.

Of the 900 total positive tests, 160 are active cases. The DOH reported 89,866 test results have been received as of June 28.

No new cases required hospitalization. Three additional patients were released from isolation. The total number of recoveries is now 722.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 87

Honolulu: 638 (2)

Kauai: 37

Maui: 122 (-1)

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 16

Required Hospitalization: 111

Deaths: 18

Released from isolation: 722 (3)

For a detailed county-by-county breakdown, visit the DOH website here.