2 new cases of COVID-19 bring state total to 655

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 2 new cases of COVID-19 today for the state, one from Honolulu County and one Hawaii resident diagnosed outside of the state. The state total is now 655.

Of the 655 total positive tests, 27 are active cases. The DOH reported 57,942 test results have been received as of June 3.

No new cases required hospitalization. No additional patients were released from isolation, but due to the DOH updating its testing information the number of recoveries was reduced by one. The total number of recoveries is now 611.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 81

Honolulu: 424 (1)

Kauai: 20

Maui: 119

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 11 (1)

Required Hospitalization: 83

Deaths: 17

Released from isolation: 611 (-1)

For a detailed county-by-county breakdown, visit the DOH website here.