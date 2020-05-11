2 new cases of COVID-19 bring state total to 634

Breaking News
Exclusive Poll: Many not ready to return to restaurants, gyms during COVID-19 pandemic
HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 2 new cases of COVID-19 today, both from Honolulu County. The state total is now 634.

Of the 634 total positive tests, 56 are still active cases. The DOH reports that 38,042 individuals have been tested as of May 10th, an increase of 78 from the day before. Total test count as of May 11th is not yet available, but will be added as soon as it is.

No new cases required hospitalization, and no additional patients have been released from isolation.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii County: 75
  • Honolulu: 410 (2)
  • Kauai: 21
  • Maui: 117
  • Pending/Unknown: 0
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 11
  • Required Hospitalization: 81
  • Deaths: 17
  • Released from isolation: 561*

For a detailed county-by-county breakdown, visit the DOH website here.

*On Friday, the Department of Health revised this number. In an email to KHON, the DOH stated: “the 17 deaths and the one case that travelled home should not be included in the total for Released from Isolation. The number will be adjusted without those cases.” This revision has also changed the number of active cases.

