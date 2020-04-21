2 new cases of COVID-19 bring state total to 586

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 2 new cases of COVID-19 today, both from Maui County. The state total is now at 586.

Earlier today, the DOH reported two new COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12. These were previously reported cases, not to be confused with the two additional cases reported today.

Of those 586 total positive tests, 137 are still active cases. Yesterday the DOH reported 24,543 individuals have been tested.

One new case required hospitalization, though it is not yet known whether it is a new case or a previously reported case whose condition worsened. 14 more patients have recovered, totaling 437 who have been released from isolation.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 64

Honolulu: 385

Kauai: 21

Maui: 110 (2)

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 6

Required Hospitalization: 56 (1)

Deaths: 12 (2)

Released from isolation: 437 (14)

Earlier today, the DOH reported two more deaths associated with COVID-19: one on Oahu and one on Maui. Both were men who were 65-years-old or older. The man on Oahu had underlying health conditions and had been hospitalized since late March, but was believed to have recovered and had been discharged. His health declined afterward, and he passed away in his home last night.

The Maui man also had underlying health conditions and had been at Maui Memorial Medical Center since late last year. Mayor Michael Victorino said in a statement that “his passing is considered related to the Maui Memorial Medical Center cluster.”

Yesterday, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s mandate to wear masks in public went into effect.

For more details, visit the DOH website here.