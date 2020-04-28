2 new cases of COVID-19 brings state total to 609

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 2 new case of COVID-19 today, both from Maui County. The state total is now at 609.

One of the new cases is a Lanai resident who was exposed on Maui and will remain on Maui for the interim.

Of the 609 total positive tests, 88 are still active cases. The DOH reported that over 25,000 individuals have been tested.

1 new case required hospitalization. 12 more patients have recovered, totaling 505 who have been released from isolation.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 70

Honolulu: 396

Kauai: 21

Maui: 115 (2)

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 7

Required Hospitalization: 69 (1)

Deaths: 16

Released from isolation: 505 (12)

For a detailed county-by-county breakdown, visit the DOH website here.