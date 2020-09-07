2 more OCCC staff test COVID-positive on Sept. 6

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two more employees at Oahu Community Correctional Center tested COVID-positive, the public safety department reported on Sept. 6.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

According to department officials, there were no new inmate test results received on Sunday and that there are no inmates that are currently hospitalized.

The total number of staff within the department who have recovered from the virus has increased to 42.

Latest Stories on KHON2