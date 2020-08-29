2 more Maui Police Department employees in isolation after COVID test results return positive

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Two more employees within the Maui Police Department tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, Aug. 28.

According to MPD officials, the department was informed about the positive test result just after 3 p.m. Several hours later at 5:45 p.m. a third employee reported the positive result after seeking a test with their own doctor.

This brings the MPD department COVID case total to three. The first case was reported on Thursday, Aug. 27.

Police officials report that all three employees are in isolation and that the positions they work in has limited public interaction.

