2 more inmates, 1 ACO test positive for COVID-19 at OCCC on Aug. 26

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety reported that two more inmates and 1 more adult corrections officer have tested positive for the coronavirus on Aug. 26.

The department received seven more inmate test results and one staff test result on Wednesday.

The Department of Health and PSD will continue to mass test all OCC inmates. The initial round of mass testing was completed on Aug. 20.

Corrections Division Staff Inmate HCCC 0 0 KCCC 0 0 MCCC 0 0 OCCC 51 244 HCF 1 1 KCF 0 0 WCCC 2 0 WCF 2 0 Sheriff Division 1 NA Total 57 245

* Numbers are subject to change as pending results are received.

According to the Public Safety Department, one OCCC employee was incorrectly counted twice and has been removed from the list. The current total is reflected in the chart.

Professional deep-cleaning and sanitization services are underway at the prison. Sanitation of Annex 1 was complared on Tuesday, Aug. 25. All of the affected units that housed COVID-positive inmates will be addressed through this process.

