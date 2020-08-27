2 more inmates, 1 ACO test positive for COVID-19 at OCCC on Aug. 26

by: KHON2 Web Staff

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety reported that two more inmates and 1 more adult corrections officer have tested positive for the coronavirus on Aug. 26.

The department received seven more inmate test results and one staff test result on Wednesday.

The Department of Health and PSD will continue to mass test all OCC inmates. The initial round of mass testing was completed on Aug. 20.

Corrections DivisionStaffInmate
HCCC00
KCCC00
MCCC00
OCCC51244
HCF11
KCF00
WCCC20
WCF20
Sheriff Division1NA
Total57245

* Numbers are subject to change as pending results are received.

According to the Public Safety Department, one OCCC employee was incorrectly counted twice and has been removed from the list. The current total is reflected in the chart.

Professional deep-cleaning and sanitization services are underway at the prison. Sanitation of Annex 1 was complared on Tuesday, Aug. 25. All of the affected units that housed COVID-positive inmates will be addressed through this process.

