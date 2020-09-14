2 more have died of COVID-19 at Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home on Sept. 13

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The COVID-related death toll rose by two at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home, Avalon Healthcare officials reported on Sunday, Sept. 13.

This brings the cumulative count to 12 resident deaths at the facility.

No new resident cases reported, but one more employee did test positive for the virus on Sunday, bringing the employee count total to 28. The resident total remains at 66.

Four residents are hospitalized at Hilo Medical Center, but a total of 17 residents and five employees have recovered from the virus.

Over in Hilo Medical Center, no new cases were reported on Sunday so the total as of Sept. 13 remains at 18 positive cases. Six remain in the ICU and 12 are in the COVID unit.

Hospital officials said that one person died on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at the hospital. It is not related to the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home.

