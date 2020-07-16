2 more employees at Kona Community Hospital test positive for coronavirus

KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Two more employees at Kona Community Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19, the hospital confirmed on Wednesday, July 15.

As of Wednesday, three employees have tested positive for the virus. The first case was announced on Friday, July 10.

Hospital officials say that all employees are quarantined at home.

KCH will hold an on-site COVID-19 testing clinic to test all hospital staff for potential exposure at the hospital. It will be mandatory for KCH and affiliated employees, physicians and any contractors working in the hospital.

This won’t be open to the public.

A secondary testing date is being coordinated for hospital families, visitors and discharged patients who may be concerned about potential exposure while at the hospital.

