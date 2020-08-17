2 more employees at Hale Nani Rehabilitation and Nursing Center for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two more staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus at the Hale Nani Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

According to the facility, the staff members were confirmed positive on August 14. This brings the facility case total to one resident and three staff members.

Officials say that the resident with the virus is being cared for at a hospital. The staff members will not return to work until they are medically cleared to do so.

All residents residing in the same unit as the positive resident as well as the staff who work at that unit were tested on August 13. Facility officials say that their test results are pending. They add that there will be mass testing for all residents and employees.

Hale Nani previously had an outbreak back in June. 12 residents and six staff members were confirmed positive for COVID-19.

“Two of those residents were COVID-19 positive upon admission to the facility. We also had one staff member test positive for COVID-19 in March. All 12 residents and seven staff recovered. Thus, the cumulative total of residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic is 13, and the total number of staff is 10,” said Hale Nani officials.

The facility says that since March, it has limited the access to the building and screened everyone entering into the facility.

