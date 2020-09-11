2 more CVS COVID testing sites to open in Hawaii as company expands testing to kids 12 years and older

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CVS Health will be adding two new COVID-19 testing sites in Hawaii, the company announced.

One will be located at 15-1454 Kahakai Boulevard, Pahoa, HI 96778, and the other will be at 135 Kehalani Village Drive, Wailuku, HI 96793. Both locations will open on Friday, Sept. 11, which is the same day that CVS Health will expand testing to children who are 12-years-old and older.

There are already two CVS COVID-19 testing sites in the state, both of which are on Oahu.

CVS Pharmacy, 95-1077 Ainamakua Dr, Mililani, HI 96789

CVS Pharmacy, 1130 Kuala Street, Pearl City, HI 96782

The company said that tests collected at CVS test sites across the country will generally be available within two to three days.

CVS Health said that self-swab tests are no cost to patients and will be available to people who meet the CDC criteria.

To get tested, patients will have to register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment.

A parent or a legal guardian must complete the online registration for all minor patients. Patients 12 to 15 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian when they come to be tested.

Parents or guardians seeking testing for children under the age of 12 should consult with a pediatrician to identify appropriate testing options.

