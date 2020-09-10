2 more COVID-related deaths at Hilo Medical Center and its veterans home

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Two more COVID-related deaths were reported on Wednesday, Sept. 9 at Hilo Medical Center and at its Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home.

Hospital officials say that both people died Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 8, of the virus. Both also had significant, underlying health issues. The Hilo Medical Center’s death case was not associated with the veterans home.

The veterans home death reported Wednesday brings the facility death total to 10.

At Hilo Medical Center, one more employee tested positive, officials reported on Wednesday. There are 14 total COVID-positive patients hospitalized: four are in the ICU and 10 in the COVID unit.

A total of 63 residents and 22 employees at the veterans home have tested positive for COVID-19. Three of its residents are currently hospitalized at Hilo Medical Center.

As for recoveries, 14 residents and two employees have recovered from the virus.

