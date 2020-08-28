2 HIDOE employees assigned to students in Kapolei Juvenile Detention Facility test COVID-positive

FILE – In this July 23, 2020, file photo James Robson, a biomedical engineering graduate student, holds a swab and specimen vial in the new COVID-19, on-campus testing lab at Boston University in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two state Department of Education employees assigned to provide educational services for students housed in the Kapolei Juvenile Detention Facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

“We are publicly reporting these cases due to the fact that for the first time there is more than one case — not within the same household — at a HIDOE work site and involves students residing at the location,” Superintendent Dr. Christina Kishimoto said. “Our COVID Response Team is working closely with the impacted leadership for this area to monitor the situation along with the Hawaii State Judiciary.”

HIDOE reported that another employee from the same office is awaiting test results. Three others in the same office have tested negative for the virus.

The department said that potential close contacts were notified immediately and placed on leave. The affected areas impacted by the positive cares were professionally cleaned.

