2 Hawaii teens nab a history-making win at national music competition, despite COVID challenges

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two Hawaii teenagers have won first prize at the Music Teachers National Association’s (MTNA) National Performance Competition.

Sophie Nguyen, 16, and Naomi Kobayashi, 17 are the first young musicians from Hawaii to do so in MTNA’s 57-year history.

The duet performed a selection of four pieces: Beethoven Sonata in D Major, Op. 6; Rachmaninov Six Morceaux; Samuel Barber Souvenirs, Ballet suite Op. 28, “Hesitation Tango”; and Aram Khachaturian “Saber Dance.”

Nguyen said, “Winning this competition is a dream come true. Naomi and I worked hard, and we are so proud to represent Hawaii in bringing home this amazing honor.”

The two girls are students at Iolani School. Nguyen is a sophomore and Kobayashi is a junior. Both began as a duo in 2019 and played two separate parts while sitting side-by-side and sharing one piano.

In the beginning, “we were just elbowing each other a lot,” said Kobayashi.

But after months of practice, the duet won the state competition hosted by the Hawaii Music Teachers Association (HMTA) in November 2019; then went on to win the Southwest Division Competition in January 2020.

The elite National Final Round had been scheduled to take place during MTNA’s March 2020 national convention in Chicago. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both the convention and the competition moved online.

Although competing “live is a lot more exciting because you’re just living in the moment,” Kobayashi said, the duet quickly got over their disappointment and were able to pivot to video.

Click here to see a YouTube video of the full winning submission.

THE LATEST ON KHON2