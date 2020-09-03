2 Hawaii State Judiciary employees on Oahu and Maui test COVID-positive

HONOLULU (KHON2) — More Hawaii State Judiciary employees on Oahu and Maui reported positive COVID-19 test results on September 2.

Officials say that the Oahu employee works in the Kapuaiwa Building in downtown Honolulu and has been teleworking, but briefly went into the office on Sunday, Aug. 30.

In Maui, the employee was asymptomatic and works at Hoapili Hale. The person last worked on Friday, 28.

The Department of Health has notified coworkers with close prolonged contact and were advised to self-quarantine. These employees will return to work when medically cleared to do so.

All affected areas for both cases were disinfected.

As of Wednesday, Sept. 2, the Judiciary has seen a total of 12 confirmed positive cases – nine on Oahu, two on Maui, and one on Hawaii island.

