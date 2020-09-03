2 deputy sheriffs, 5 OCCC COVID-19 cases reported on Sept. 2

HONOLULU (KHON2) — More coronavirus cases within the state’s Department of Public Safety were reported on Sept. 2.

According to department officials, two deputy sheriffs who were working in separate sections tested positive for the virus.

One deputy sheriff in the Sheriff Division Airport Section got tested on Aug. 31 and reported the results on Sept. 2. The employee last worked on Aug. 29.

The second deputy sheriff case worked in the Sheriff Division Kapolei Court Section. The deputy took the test on Aug. 29 and also reported the positive result on Wednesday. The deputy last worked on Aug. 28.

Department officials have sanitized the Airport Section offices and are currently working on the Kapolei cellblock.

An update was also provided for cases at Oahu Community Correctional Center. Department officials logged two more positive inmates cases, as well as three staff cases.

PSD officials also reported more recoveries within the department.

The total number of inmates in custody with active cases dropped from 73 to 51 and the number of recovered increased from 217 to 230.

None of the inmates were hospitalized.

The total number PSD staff with active COVID cases is 49 and recovered staff increased from 27 to 30.

Total PSD COVID-19 active and recovered cases as of Sept. 2:

STAFF INMATES Corrections Division ACTIVE RECOVERED ACTIVE RECOVERED HCCC 0 0 0 0 KCCC 0 0 0 0 MCCC 0 0 0 0 OCCC 43 26 51 229 HCF 2 1 0 1 KCF 0 0 0 0 WCCC 2 0 0 0 WCF 0 2 0 0 Sheriff Division 2 1 NA NA Total 49 30 51 230

