HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Queen’s Health Systems will open two COVID vaccination clinics in Honolulu and Kahala as they begin to transition out of the Neal Blaisdell Center clinic.

Queen’s Health System officials stated these new clinics aim to improve the community’s access to vaccines.

The two new COVID-19 vaccination clinics are:

Queen’s Health Systems Physicians Office Building II (1329 Lusitana St., Suite 203) — Hours of operation will be from 6:45 a.m. to 6:20 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

(1329 Lusitana St., Suite 203) — Hours of operation will be from 6:45 a.m. to 6:20 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Queen’s Island Urgent Care Kahala (1215 Hunakai St.) — Vaccines will be available from 8 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The clinic on Lusitana Street will open its doors Friday, Feb. 25, while the Kahala clinic will open Monday, Feb. 28, officials added.

Walk-ins will be accepted, but appointments can be made by calling (808) 691-2222 or on the Queen’s Health Systems website.

Both clinics will be offering the Pfizer vaccine for individuals aged five and older, as well as the Moderna vaccine for those 18 and older.

Officials also said the Blaisdell vaccine clinic will close Sunday, Feb. 27, after 13 months of administering coronavirus vaccines.

Jason Chang, executive vice president and chief operating officer for the Queen’s Health Systems, said more than 200,000 vaccine doses were administered at the Blaisdell site — including over 43,000 for kupuna aged 75 and older.