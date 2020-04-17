2 at Wahiawa General Hospital Nursing and Rehabilitation Center test positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two healthcare workers at Wahiawa General Hospital Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Oahu have tested positive for COVID-19.

The cases appear to be unrelated to each other, as well as a past case that occurred in late March.

Given the two recent cases occurred within a week of each other, DOH cannot exclude possible associations at this time. 12 people associated with the pair of cases have tested negative for the virus. Infection control measures and monitoring by the facility’s infection control preventionist is continuing.

At the Wahiawa Center for Community Health, two healthcare workers have tested positive for COVID-19. DOH has reports of a third worker at the center who had been hospitalized, but it appears that the person was likely exposed while traveling out-of-state, has not had exposure with the other two people, and has not been at work since returning to Hawaii.