19 OCCC inmates test positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety reported on Sept. 26 that 19 Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) inmates tested positive for the coronavirus.

Department officials said that they continued to mass test all inmates at the facility. They received 150 inmate test results and 22 staff test results on Saturday. Nineteen of the results returned positive and the remaining were negative.

Staff recoveries increased to 81.

