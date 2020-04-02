18 violations for stay-at-home order on Big Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In light of Governor Ige’s stay at home order, the Hawaii Police Department says that in its first week of enforcement 18 people have violated the order.

Nine have been arrested, six cited, and criminal cases have been opened against three people.

Kona District: 3 people arrested, 4 people cited

South Hilo District: 2 people arrested, 2 people cited

Puna District: 2 people arrested, 1 criminal case initiated

Kaʻū District: 1 person arrested, 2 cases initiated

South Kohala District: 1 person arrested

Don’t listen and expect to face up to a $5,000 fine, and/or one year in prison, or both.