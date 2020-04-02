Live Now
18 violations for stay-at-home order on Big Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In light of Governor Ige’s stay at home order, the Hawaii Police Department says that in its first week of enforcement 18 people have violated the order.

Nine have been arrested, six cited, and criminal cases have been opened against three people.

  • Kona District:  3 people arrested, 4 people cited
  • South Hilo District:  2 people arrested, 2 people cited
  • Puna District:  2 people arrested, 1 criminal case initiated
  • Kaʻū District:  1 person arrested, 2 cases initiated
  • South Kohala District:  1 person arrested

Don’t listen and expect to face up to a $5,000 fine, and/or one year in prison, or both.

