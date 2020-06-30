18 new cases of COVID-19 bring state total to 917

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 on June 30 for the state: 15 from Honolulu County, one from Kauai County, one from Maui County, and one that is still pending.

One case previously reported for Honolulu County was also removed after the DOH updated its testing information. The state total is now 917.

Of the 917 total positive tests, 163 are active cases. The DOH reported 90,577 test results have been received as of June 29.

Two new cases required hospitalization. 14 additional patients were released from isolation. The total number of recoveries is now 736.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 87

Honolulu: 652 (+15, -1)

Kauai: 38 (1)

Maui: 123 (1)

Pending/Unknown: 1 (1)

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 16

Required Hospitalization: 113 (2)

Deaths: 18

Released from isolation: 736 (14)

For a detailed county-by-county breakdown, visit the DOH website here.