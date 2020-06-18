18 new cases of COVID-19 bring state total to 762

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 today for the state, all from Honolulu County. The state total is now 762.

“This spike in cases and other recent daily spikes have been expected as people begin to move around more freely and more businesses are reopening,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Park in a press release. “The vast majority of the cases we’re seeing in the state are being spread by what we call community-associated infection. Only a handful of recent cases have been detected in travelers.”

Ten cases have come from the Hale Nani Rehabilitation and Nursing Center on Oahu — 2 workers, 8 residents. 307 tests of staff have come back negative. Additionally, the House of Representatives confirmed that one person working at the State Capitol has tested positive.

Of the 762 total positive tests, 105 are active cases. The DOH reported 74,533 test results have been received as of June 17.

No new cases required hospitalization. One additional patient was released from isolation. The total number of recoveries is now 640.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 83

Honolulu: 526 (18)

Kauai: 21

Maui: 120

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 12

Required Hospitalization: 95

Deaths: 17

Released from isolation: 640 (1)

For a detailed county-by-county breakdown, visit the DOH website here.