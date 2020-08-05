173 new cases of COVID-19 brings state total to 2,763

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 173 new cases of COVID-19 on August 5 for the state: All 173 cases are from Honolulu County. The cumulative state total is now 2,763.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The DOH reported 168,422 test results have been received as of August 5.

48 additional patients were released from isolation. The total number of recoveries is now 1,402.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 122

Honolulu: 2,394 (173)

Kauai County: 47

Maui County: 177

Pending/Unknown: (0)

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 23

Required Hospitalization: 214 (6)

Deaths: 27

Released from isolation: 1,402 (48)

Latest Stories on KHON2