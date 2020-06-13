17 new cases of COVID-19 on Oahu brings state total to 723

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Department of Health reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 today for the state on Oahu. The state total is now 723.

Of the 17 new cases, 16 were adults and one is a juvenile. Two cases are related to one household where 12 individuals have now tested positive.

One new recovery reported, totaling 628 who have been released from isolation. Two cases required hospitalization. There are currently 78 active cases in Hawaii.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 81

Honolulu: 489 (17)

Kauai: 21

Maui: 120

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 12

Required Hospitalization: 89 (2)

Deaths: 17

Released from isolation: 628 (1)

