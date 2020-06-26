17 new cases of COVID-19 bring state total to 866

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 on June 26 for the state: 1 from Kauai County, 14 from Honolulu County and 2 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of Hawaii. The DOH also removed one case from Honolulu County after updating its testing information. The state total is now 866.

Of the 866 total positive tests, 144 are active cases. The DOH reported 84,910 test results have been received as of June 25.

No new cases required hospitalization. 9 additional patients were released from isolation. The total number of recoveries is now 705.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 86

Honolulu: 608 (+14, -1)

Kauai: 34 (1)

Maui: 122

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 16 (2)

Required Hospitalization: 109

Deaths: 17

Released from isolation: 705 (9)

For a detailed county-by-county breakdown, visit the DOH website here.