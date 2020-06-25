17 new cases of COVID-19 bring state total to 851

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 on June 25 for the state: 5 from Kauai County and 12 from Honolulu County. The DOH also removed one previously reported case from Honolulu County after updating its testing information. The state total is now 851.

Of the 851 total positive tests, 138 are active cases. The DOH reported 83,301 test results have been received as of June 24.

Four new cases required hospitalization. Ten additional patients were released from isolation. The total number of recoveries is now 696.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 86

Honolulu: 595 (+12, -1)

Kauai: 34 (5)

Maui: 122

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 14

Required Hospitalization: 109 (4)

Deaths: 17

Released from isolation: 696 (10)

For a detailed county-by-county breakdown, visit the DOH website here.