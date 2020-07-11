17 COVID-positive cases linked to 2 Oahu gyms

HONOLULU (KHON2) — State health officials announced that it is monitoring a cluster of COVID-19 cases linked to two Oahu gyms.

The question of which gyms those cases were linked back to, however, were unanswered.

The Hawaii Department of Health said that both gyms are linked to one person who participated in exercise classes at both gyms.

DOH says cases in both gyms are linked to one person who participated in exercise classes at both.

Health officials are encouraging people to exercise, but want to add that safety precautions should still be exercised.

““We encourage everyone to exercise regularly, and going to the gym is a good way to maintain both physical and mental health. However, it is critically important that safe practices are followed and that the gym is well-ventilated. Individuals at a gym are often breathing hard while exercising,” said State Health Director Dr. Bruce Anderson.

The DOH says that the virus is transmitted from person-to-person through aerosols and droplets associated with breathing, coughing, and sneezing.

“By their very nature, gyms that operate in closed spaces with poor ventilation and without physical distancing can be breeding grounds for all kinds of infections, including coronavirus,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Park.

“Perhaps most important is to stay home if you are feeling ill. Don’t try to sweat it out,” said Dr. Anderson.

