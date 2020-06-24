16 new cases of COVID-19 bring state total to 835

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 today for the state: 1 from Hawaii County, 13 from Honolulu County, and 2 Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state. The state total is now 835.

Of the 835 total positive tests, 132 are active cases. The DOH reported 81,648 test results have been received as of June 23.

One new case required hospitalization. 13 additional patients were released from isolation. The total number of recoveries is now 686.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 86 (1)

Honolulu: 584 (13)

Kauai: 29

Maui: 122

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 14 (2)

Required Hospitalization: 105 (1)

Deaths: 17

Released from isolation: 686 (13)

For a detailed county-by-county breakdown, visit the DOH website here.