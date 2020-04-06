16 new cases of COVID-19 bring state total to 387

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 today: 11 on Oahu, 1 on Hawaii Island, 1 on Kauai, 1 on Maui, and 2 pending. The state total is now 387.
Hawaii’s 5th COVID-19 death also occurred, the first from Maui County.
Five of the new cases required hospitalization. Four new recoveries were also reported, for a total of 89 people released from isolation thus far.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 23 (1)
- Honolulu: 292 (11)
- Kauai: 17 (1)
- Maui: 44 (1)
- Pending/Unknown: 9 (2)
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 2
- Required Hospitalization: 26 (5)
- Deaths: 5 (1)
- Released from isolation: 89 (4)
