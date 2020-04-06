16 new cases of COVID-19 bring state total to 387

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 today: 11 on Oahu, 1 on Hawaii Island, 1 on Kauai, 1 on Maui, and 2 pending. The state total is now 387.

Hawaii’s 5th COVID-19 death also occurred, the first from Maui County.

Five of the new cases required hospitalization. Four new recoveries were also reported, for a total of 89 people released from isolation thus far.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 23 (1)

Honolulu: 292 (11)

Kauai: 17 (1)

Maui: 44 (1)

Pending/Unknown: 9 (2)

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 2

Required Hospitalization: 26 (5)

Deaths: 5 (1)

Released from isolation: 89 (4)



