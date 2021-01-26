MAKAWAO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The 15th Annual Whale Tales goes virtual on Feb. 13 and 14.

The conference will feature TED-style sessions so you can learn all about whales.

Scientists, conservationists, photographers, videographers and musicians will be a part of the event.

The cost is $60 per person and that includes all sessions for the weekend, plus 30 days access post-event. Kamaaina discounts are available and free for all students in Hawaii. Register at whaletales.org

Proceeds from Whale Tales goes to support whale research in the Pacific.

In the past, the event was held in person at the The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua. It is coordinated by Maui-based non-profit Whale Trust.