155 new coronavirus cases in state, cumulative total now 13,300

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 155 new cases of COVID-19 on Oct. 9 for the state: 108 cases are from Honolulu County, 45 cases are from Hawaii County. After the DOH removed one Honolulu case from the counts, the cumulative state total is now 13,300. The DOH also reported 2 additional coronavirus-related deaths. The state death toll now stands at 166.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The DOH reported that 447,810 test results have been received as of October 8.

There are now 2,649 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: