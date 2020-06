HONOLULU (KHON2) — 15 people were cited on Sunday on Kauai for entering a closed area.

The state land department says, it began receiving reports last week of people in the Kalalau section of the Na Pali Coast.

That area remains closed due to the pandemic.

When officers got there, there were between 25 to 30 people but many of them ran off.

Two large boats also took people out of the area which is always prohibited in the park.