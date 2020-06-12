15 new cases of COVID-19 bring state total to 706

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 today for the state, all from Honolulu County. One previously reported case for Oahu was also removed after the DOH updated its testing information. The state total is now 706.

Of the 706 total positive tests, 62 are active cases. The DOH reported 67,392 test results have been received as of June 11.

One new case required hospitalization. Four additional patients were released from isolation. The total number of recoveries is now 627.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 81

Honolulu: 472 (+15, -1)

Kauai: 21

Maui: 120

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 12

Required Hospitalization: 87 (1)

Deaths: 17

Released from isolation: 627 (4)

For a detailed county-by-county breakdown, visit the DOH website here.