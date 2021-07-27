15 more winners announced in #HIGotVaccinated prize giveaway

Why do some people get side effects after COVID-19 vaccines? (AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fifteen Hawaii residents were selected as winners in the latest #HIGotVaccinated prize giveaway.

The Independent Hawaii Accounting Firm Accuity LLP is the official contest verification service to make sure winners are selected fairly and are eligible according to contest rules.



Andrew Abreu of Waikoloa – one roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines

Arlene Dulay of Ewa Beach – one roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines

Barbara Saito of Honolulu – 100,000 Hawaiianmiles

Cheryl Lum of Honolulu – Papa John’s pizza for a year

Dale Ohama of Aiea – 100,000 Marriott Bonvoy points

Denise Humphreys of Ewa Beach – one roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines

Fred Hattori of Honolulu – 100,000 Marriott Bonvoy points

Jayson Mikami of Waipahu – $1,000 Chefzone gift card

Jennifer Calhoun of Mililani – 100,000 Marriott Bonvoy points

Keola Yap of Waipahu – $1,000 Maui Keto treats gift card

Leah Hairston of Kihei – $1,000 Merriman’s gift card

Lois Nakamura of Lahaina – Zippy’s for a year

Marvin Jardin of Lihue – one roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines

Melissa Bendo of Aiea – one roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines

Siena Decambra of Honolulu – one roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines

Nearly twenty businesses have donated prizes to incentivize vaccination, and more than 80 businesses are offering discounts and deals through June for those who are vaccinated.