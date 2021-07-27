15 more winners announced in #HIGotVaccinated prize giveaway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fifteen Hawaii residents were selected as winners in the latest #HIGotVaccinated prize giveaway.
The Independent Hawaii Accounting Firm Accuity LLP is the official contest verification service to make sure winners are selected fairly and are eligible according to contest rules.
- Andrew Abreu of Waikoloa – one roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines
- Arlene Dulay of Ewa Beach – one roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines
- Barbara Saito of Honolulu – 100,000 Hawaiianmiles
- Cheryl Lum of Honolulu – Papa John’s pizza for a year
- Dale Ohama of Aiea – 100,000 Marriott Bonvoy points
- Denise Humphreys of Ewa Beach – one roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines
- Fred Hattori of Honolulu – 100,000 Marriott Bonvoy points
- Jayson Mikami of Waipahu – $1,000 Chefzone gift card
- Jennifer Calhoun of Mililani – 100,000 Marriott Bonvoy points
- Keola Yap of Waipahu – $1,000 Maui Keto treats gift card
- Leah Hairston of Kihei – $1,000 Merriman’s gift card
- Lois Nakamura of Lahaina – Zippy’s for a year
- Marvin Jardin of Lihue – one roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines
- Melissa Bendo of Aiea – one roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines
- Siena Decambra of Honolulu – one roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines
Nearly twenty businesses have donated prizes to incentivize vaccination, and more than 80 businesses are offering discounts and deals through June for those who are vaccinated.