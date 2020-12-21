14th annual Pasko celebration goes virtual

WAIPAHU (KHON2) — The 14th annual Pasko celebration is virtual this year due to the pandemic.
The FilCom Center will host the event on its Facebook page at 4 p.m Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.
The hour-long celebration include performances.
