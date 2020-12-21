14th annual Pasko celebration goes virtual

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- A group of experts at Hawaii STEM Community Care (HSCC) designed an ultraviolet mask irradiator device, enabling Big Island first responders to sanitize and reuse N95 masks.

The idea to develop an irradiator, a device that uses gamma radiation to kill germs, on masks was proposed by Christian Wong, the Director of Hawaii Science and Technology Museum. Wong is also a Hawaii County firefighter. He says he took inspiration from a similar device created by the South Fork Fire Rescue team in Colorado.