14th annual Pasko celebration goes virtual

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:
christmas presents under tree_235417

WAIPAHU (KHON2) — The 14th annual Pasko celebration is virtual this year due to the pandemic.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The FilCom Center will host the event on its Facebook page at 4 p.m Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.

The hour-long celebration include performances.

Latest Stories on KHON

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories