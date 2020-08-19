14 visitors arrested for violating quarantine in Maui County

MAUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Between June 20 and Aug. 19, Maui County Police Department arrested 14 visitors for violating the 14-Day Quarantine set forth in the COVID-19 Emergency Proclamations by Governor David Ige and Mayor Michael Victorino.

On June 20, 43-year-old Patricia Arenas of Kihei was arrested and later released after posting $4,000 bail. That same day, 53-year-old William Duhadway of Pennsylvania was also arrested and later released pending investigation (RPI) and voluntarily returned home.

June 30, 42-year-old Suzanna Simeone of California was arrested and later released at no charge (RNC). She was held on full extradition warrants out of the State of California, pending Extradition.

Two other violators were arrested on June 30. 74-year-old Joseph Sanvidotto of Maalalea and 30-year-old Zachary Bailey of Lahaina. Both were released after posting $4,000 bail.

On July 18, 37-year-old Tony Shabanaj of Michigan was arrested for two counts of Rules and Orders. He was later released after posting $4,000 bail.

Among the string of violators was 54-year-old Valerie Villeso of Arizona who was arrested on July 27. Villeso was later released to an outside agency (TOT).

On July 29, 25-year-old Tiani Valle of Kula and 43-year-old Lisa Bucek of Lahaina were arrested for two counts of Rules and Orders. Both individuals were later released after posting $4,000 bail.

18-year-old Richard Treasure of California was arrested on Aug. 8. He was later released on own recognizance (ROR).

On Aug. 12, 51-year-old Naciye Toraman of Paia was arrested for two counts of Rules and Orders, pertaining to the operation of short term rental, B&B homes, and TVR quarantine violations. She was later released after posting bail $4,000.00.

32-year-old Mercedes New of Georgia was arrested on Aug. 10. He was later released pending investigation.

On Aug. 17, 36-year-old Charlet Dupar and 28-year-old Michelle Cadenas of Illinois were arrested for two counts of Rules and Orders. Both of their bail was set at $4,000.00 and they were later released to District Court.

Police would like to remind the public that Governor Ige’s 14-day self-quarantine orders for all visitors are:

Proceed directly from the airport to your designated quarantine location, which is the location identified and affirmed by you on the mandatory State of Hawaii Department of Agriculture Plants and Animals Declaration Form.

Remain in your designated quarantine location for a period of 14 days or the duration of your stay in the State of Hawaii, whichever is shorter.

If you are a resident, your designated quarantine location is your place of residence.

If you are a visitor, your designated quarantine location is your hotel room or rented lodging.

You can only leave your designated quarantine location for medical emergencies or to seek medical care.

Do not visit any public spaces, including but not limited to pools, meeting rooms, fitness centers, or restaurants.

Do not allow visitors in or out of your designated quarantine location other than a physician, healthcare provider, or individual authorized to enter the

designated quarantine location by the Director of HIEMA. Comply with any and all rules or protocols related to your quarantine as set forth by your hotel or rented lodging.

If you become ill with a fever or cough:

Continue to stay in designated quarantine location, avoid contact with others, and contact a healthcare provider for further instructions on treatment or testing. If you are older or have any medical conditions (e.g., immune compromise, diabetes, asthma), consult your regular healthcare provider.

If you feel you need medical care, contact a healthcare provider, and inform them of your travel history.

If you need urgent medical care (e.g., have difficulty breathing), call 9-1-1 and let the dispatcher know your travel history).

Travelers will be responsible to get to their place of quarantine. Violation of this order is a misdemeanor, punishable by up to a $5000 fine or one year in prison.

