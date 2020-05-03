14 flights, 686 arrive in the state of Hawaii on May 1st

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Tourism Authority reported that 686 people arrived in Hawaii on Friday, May 1.

This number included 223 visitors and 187 residents.

During this same time in 2019, nearly 30,000 passengers arrived in Hawaii daily, including residents and visitors. The state’s mandatory 14-day self-quarantine started on March 26th for all passengers arriving in Hawaii from out of state. The quarantine order was expanded on April 1st to include interisland travelers.

This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state yesterday and does not include interisland travel.