136 coronavirus cases in Hawaii, no new fatalities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reported 136 new COVID-19 cases on Apr. 2. There are 79 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 32 on Maui, 14 on the Big Island and four on Kauai. Four were residents diagnosed outside of Hawaii. The state said due to updated information, two cases on Oahu and one case on Kauai were removed from the counts. That brings the state total to 29,927.

No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported for the state on. The death toll remains at 463.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: