136 coronavirus cases in Hawaii, no new fatalities

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reported 136 new COVID-19 cases on Apr. 2. There are 79 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 32 on Maui, 14 on the Big Island and four on Kauai. Four were residents diagnosed outside of Hawaii. The state said due to updated information, two cases on Oahu and one case on Kauai were removed from the counts. That brings the state total to 29,927.

No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported for the state on. The death toll remains at 463.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii County: 2,501 (14)
  • Honolulu: 23,213 (79)
  • Kauai: 195 (4)
  • Maui: 2,918 (32)
  • Lanai: 111 (0)
  • Molokai: 34 (0)
  • Pending/Unknown: 0
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 955 (4)
  • Required Hospitalization: 2,009 (12)
  • Deaths: 463 (0)
  • Cases in the past 14 days: 1,261 (38)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Third stimulus checks: $1400 payments already being processed

Which vaccine has the fewest side effects?

Light to moderate trade winds will strengthen over the weekend

VIDEO: Officials say U.S. Capitol police officer killed after vehicle rams into officers

Video shows police at U.S. Capitol as campus is on lockdown

More Top Stories

Trending Stories