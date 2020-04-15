13 new cases of COVID-19 bring state total to 530

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 today: 11 on and 4 from Maui County. This also includes 2 cases previously reported as “pending” who have now been categorized in their appropriate county. The state total is now 530.

No new cases required hospitalization. 26 more patients have recovered, totaling 359 who have been released from isolation.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 41

Honolulu: 369 (11)

Kauai: 21

Maui: 92 (4)

Pending/Unknown: 1 (-2)

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 6

Required Hospitalization: 45

Deaths: 9

Released from isolation: 359 (26)

As Hawaii continues to flatten the curve, experts are looking at plans to re-open the economy. However, talks of a 20% paycut for public workers — including teachers — has also been discussed.

