13 new cases of COVID-19 bring state total to 517

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 today: 6 on Oahu, 1 on Hawaii Island, and 2 from Maui County. 4 more Hawaii residents were diagnosed outside of Hawaii. The state total is now 517.

One more case required hospitalization. 18 more patients have recovered, totaling 333 who have been released from isolation.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 41 (1)

Honolulu: 358 (6)

Kauai: 21

Maui: 88 (2)

Pending/Unknown: 3

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 6 (4)

Required Hospitalization: 45 (1)

Deaths: 9

Released from isolation: 333 (18)

As Hawaii continues to flatten the curve, experts are looking at plans to re-open the economy.

For more details, visit the DOH website here.