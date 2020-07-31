123 new cases of COVID-19 brings state total to 2,111

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 123 new cases of COVID-19 on July 31 for the state: 119 cases are from Honolulu County, 4 from Maui County. The cumulative state total is now 2,111.
As a result of updated information, one case from Honolulu was removed from the counts.
[LISTEN to KHON 2GO for the latest news updates every morning at 7:30 a.m.]
The DOH reported 152,967 test results have been received as of July 30.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 115
- Honolulu: 1,755 (118)
- Kauai: 47
- Maui: 171 (4)
- Pending/Unknown: (0)
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 23
- Required Hospitalization: 179 (2)
- Deaths: 26
- Released from isolation: 1,243 (17)
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Sen. Whitehouse advocates for student loan forgiveness due to pandemic
- Breezy conditions expected across the state
- Primary Election: The Do’s and Don’ts Of Filling Out Your Ballot
- Kamehameha Schools employee at Kawaiahao Plaza tests positive for COVID-19
- Congress trying to settle on an national plan for COVID-19