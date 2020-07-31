123 new cases of COVID-19 brings state total to 2,111

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 123 new cases of COVID-19 on July 31 for the state: 119 cases are from Honolulu County, 4 from Maui County. The cumulative state total is now 2,111.

As a result of updated information, one case from Honolulu was removed from the counts.

[LISTEN to KHON 2GO for the latest news updates every morning at 7:30 a.m.]

The DOH reported 152,967 test results have been received as of July 30.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 115

Honolulu: 1,755 (118)

Kauai: 47

Maui: 171 (4)

Pending/Unknown: (0)

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 23

Required Hospitalization: 179 (2)

Deaths: 26

Released from isolation: 1,243 (17)

Latest Stories on KHON2