122 coronavirus cases, one death reported in Hawaii

Coronavirus
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reported 122 new COVID-19 cases on Mar. 25. There are 84 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 20 on Maui, 12 on the Big Island and six out of state. That brings the state total to 29,071.

DOH also reported one new coronavirus-related death for the state on Thursday. The death toll now stands at 458.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii County: 2,404 (12)
  • Honolulu: 22,745 (84)
  • Kauai: 188 (0)
  • Maui: 2,679 (20)
  • Lanai: 110 (0)
  • Molokai: 34 (0)
  • Pending/Unknown: 0
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 911 (6)
  • Required Hospitalization: 1,963 (2)
  • Deaths: 458 (1)
  • Cases in the past 14 days: 957

