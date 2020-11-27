120 new COVID-19 cases reported on Thanksgiving Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There were 92 cases of COVID-19 on Oahu, 14 on Maui, 11 on the Big Island, and three on Kauai on Thursday, Nov. 26. The statewide case total is now 17,618. Two new deaths were also reported.

Officials are not only encouraging people to be safe this Thanksgiving by not gathering in large groups, but also to be aware when traveling as more cases associated with travel are popping up.

Mayor Harry Kim tells us the 11 Big Island cases on Nov. 26 were primarily on the west side of the island. Three of them are travel-related, and one was a local person who visited Las Vegas.

“Las Vegas has been on the radar now, you know, few cases here and there. People should be very aware when they leave Hawaii. Be very careful,” said Mayor Kim.

Currently, 25% of arriving transpacific travelers are administered an antigen test the day they arrive at the airport. Mayor Kim says they had to cut it down because of limited space on-site.

“We hope to expand it back into a higher percentage pretty soon. And my goal is still to go back to 100%,” he said.

There were 92 new cases reported for Oahu on Nov. 26, and residents remain in Tier 2, which means social gatherings are limited to 5. Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell urged the community to stay with their own family members.

“I hope you’re not gathering with family members from other places, with neighbors and friends right now because what we do today is going to determine the outcome how we celebrate the rest of this year and Christmas holidays and New Years. So it’s really critical that we continue to be disciplined,” said Mayor Caldwell in a video message on Facebook.

County officials on Kauai reported two new cases on Nov. 26, while the state says there were three. KHON2 was told they report cases as they are confirmed, so Kauai is usually a day or two ahead of the state. Officials say the two new positive cases are residents associated with travel. One had a negative pre-travel test prior to returning to Kauai.

The state usually posts its cluster report every Thursday, but because it is a holiday that data will not be available until Friday, Nov. 27.