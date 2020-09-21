HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 12-year-old Punahou student has become the youngest Hawaii State Chess Champion.
[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]
Over Labor Day weekend, Mark Chen won the title.
The 8th-grader earned his title online since the in-person tournament had to be done virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Before Mark, the youngest title holders were 16 years old. They were Robert Lau in 2008 and Eldon Nakagawa in 2012.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Dolphins fans chant “Tua, Tua” as Tagovailoa is not used in Miami’s week two loss to Buffalo
- 12-year-old Punahou student becomes youngest Hawaii State Chess Champion
- Kalihi’s Tyson Alualu and Steelers defense leads Pittsburgh to win over Broncos, 2-0 start to the season
- Safety First; Hawaii’s DeForest Buckner records first sack with Colts in victory over Vikings
- Hawaii musicians participate in U.S. Youth Orchestras eFestival