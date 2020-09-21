12-year-old Punahou student becomes youngest Hawaii State Chess Champion

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 12-year-old Punahou student has become the youngest Hawaii State Chess Champion.

Over Labor Day weekend, Mark Chen won the title.

The 8th-grader earned his title online since the in-person tournament had to be done virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Before Mark, the youngest title holders were 16 years old. They were Robert Lau in 2008 and Eldon Nakagawa in 2012.

