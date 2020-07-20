12 new cases of COVID-19 brings state total to 1,393

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 on July 20 for the state: 11 from Honolulu County and 1 from Hawaii County. The cumulative state total is now 1,393.

There were 14 new recoveries also reported, totaling 1,057 who have been released from isolation. There are currently 312 active cases in Hawaii.

The DOH reported 129,510 test results have been received as of July 20.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 114 (1)

Honolulu: 1,079 (11)

Kauai: 43

Maui: 135

Pending/Unknown: (0)

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 22

Required Hospitalization: 150 (0)

Deaths: 24

Released from isolation: 1,057 (14)

For a detailed county-by-county breakdown, visit the DOH website here.

